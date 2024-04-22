1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.63. 3,276,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

