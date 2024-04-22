1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,778 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,778 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,463,000. Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. 726,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,174. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

