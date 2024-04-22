1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,407.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

DWAS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 43,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,083. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $849.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

