1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 602 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $314.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $132.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

