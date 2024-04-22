1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 427,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,729,000 after buying an additional 36,284 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 413,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,869,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,586,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGC stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.68. 58,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,070. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $187.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.63.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.