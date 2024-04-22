199,000 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 157.0% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of CMP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.31. 177,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $549.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

