2,031 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $70.84. 4,560,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,896. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

