2,164 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $194.79. 445,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,481. The company has a market cap of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

