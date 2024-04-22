21,712 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Revvity by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.91.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 659,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56. Revvity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.50 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

