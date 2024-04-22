2,741 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

BX stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.94. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

