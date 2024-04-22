284 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,163.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $682,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $5.47 on Monday, hitting $1,193.17. 3,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,096. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $741.74 and a one year high of $1,248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,049.31.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.