46,766 Shares in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Acquired by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,033,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $9,481,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $4,356,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,871,000.

Shares of NYSE RA traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,053. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

