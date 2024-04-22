6,369 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Acquired by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $847,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.13. The company had a trading volume of 71,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,191. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The stock has a market cap of $612.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.