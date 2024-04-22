7,775 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 7.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AON by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
AON Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AON stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $314.74. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $284.85 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.
AON Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on AON. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.69.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AON
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,690,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
About AON
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AON
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.