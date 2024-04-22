8,921 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Acquired by Elite Life Management LLC

Elite Life Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Elite Life Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 282,407 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2461 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

