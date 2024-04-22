ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $356,133.21 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $356,133.21 and $1.59 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,502.50 or 0.99919097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011026 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008947 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00103072 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000356 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

