Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $27.44

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.44, but opened at $26.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $26.29, with a volume of 980,253 shares trading hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

