Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.86 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

