Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Cut by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3,550.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 21,391 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,075 shares of company stock worth $1,848,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4 %

Adobe stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.89. 2,269,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $566.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.