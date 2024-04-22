Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,134,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,230,234. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

