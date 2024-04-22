Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at CIBC

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.23.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.41. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

