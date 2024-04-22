AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $5.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.95%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Durkin purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

