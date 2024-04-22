agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 4.4%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.22. 2,067,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 5,858,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on agilon health from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.49.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,819,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,576,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,632,000 after acquiring an additional 220,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

