AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,516,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

