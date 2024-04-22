AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.1% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.16. 2,700,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,612,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 918.92 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,593,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 78,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 146,406 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile



AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

