Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 43.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Airbnb by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,496,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,926,000 after buying an additional 813,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,846,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,578,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.43. The company has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares in the company, valued at $34,548,134.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at $69,444,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $93,498.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 221,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,548,134.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,674 shares of company stock worth $73,516,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

