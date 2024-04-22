Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.85.

ALK opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

