Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:AA opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.47. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.