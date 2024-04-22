Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.41-9.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.