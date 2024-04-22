Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Scotiabank

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AQN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

NYSE:AQN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,824,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,292,000 after buying an additional 13,731,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $28,322,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 978,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

