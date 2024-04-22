Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spire Global from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Spire Global Trading Up 1.5 %

SPIR opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.25. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Global will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire Global

In other Spire Global news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $66,859.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Theresa Condor sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $66,859.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,255.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Platzer sold 12,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $142,762.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,890.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Spire Global by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

