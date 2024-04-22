Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications Ltd ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

