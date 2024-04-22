Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.28.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Altus Group stock opened at C$49.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$50.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.28. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$35.29 and a 52 week high of C$58.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0527987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total transaction of C$574,750.08. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

