Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at B. Riley

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMPS. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMPS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 506,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. Altus Power has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $587.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Altus Power had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altus Power will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 4,350 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $31,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,884,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,220.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,673 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 572,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth about $3,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altus Power by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Altus Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $580,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

