Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.62

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.62 and last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 294362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Altus Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Altus Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Power

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Altus Power news, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares in the company, valued at $27,430,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,856,202.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,673 shares of company stock worth $530,948. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPS. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altus Power by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Altus Power by 25.5% during the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Altus Power by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

