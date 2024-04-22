Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.78% of Amdocs worth $80,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 346,071 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2,132.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 299,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 285,814 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amdocs by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after buying an additional 224,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.31. 405,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,124. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75.
Amdocs Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.
Amdocs Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
