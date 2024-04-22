Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises about 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.78% of Amdocs worth $80,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth $96,934,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after buying an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 333.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 449,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after buying an additional 346,071 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2,132.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 299,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 285,814 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Amdocs by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 796,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,319,000 after buying an additional 224,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.31. 405,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,124. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.