American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $92.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.99. 973,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,148. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

