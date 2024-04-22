American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $232.87 and last traded at $232.87, with a volume of 16780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $231.04.

The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.39%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.81.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,272,934 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $987,832,000 after buying an additional 1,132,318 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95. The stock has a market cap of $168.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.73.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

