Analysts Set Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) PT at $100.75

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.75.

KOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $515,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 116.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

