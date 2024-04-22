Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CNX Resources (CNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX) recently:

4/19/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector underperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $27.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – CNX Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.13. 446,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard bought 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,133. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 111,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

