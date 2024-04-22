Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for First Horizon (FHN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Horizon (NYSE: FHN) recently:

4/19/2024 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – First Horizon had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2024 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

4/5/2024 – First Horizon was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

4/4/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – First Horizon had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $17.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2024 – First Horizon is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,094,287. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $86,487,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 807.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,721,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

