Analyzing Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 42.49% -0.33% -0.18% Vivani Medical N/A -87.15% -50.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and Vivani Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and Vivani Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $45.78 million 0.30 $25.13 million $1.47 0.59 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -3.40

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Star Equity beats Vivani Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.