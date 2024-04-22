Andrew Guggenhime Sells 8,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $490,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Guggenhime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $552,160.00.

Shares of PCVX traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.60. 627,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,746. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.57 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

