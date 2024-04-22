AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.5 %

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

AU stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth $16,260,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,900,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after buying an additional 383,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter valued at about $17,101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 306.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,803 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 959,346 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

