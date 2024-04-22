ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 16,809 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,003,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $622,608.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $491,770.62.

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $659,577.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,078. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 0.79.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,725,000 after buying an additional 220,690 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 109,015 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,792,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 525,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

