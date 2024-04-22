Ankr 1-Day Volume Hits $66.60 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $531.67 million and approximately $66.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,427.57 or 0.99973522 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 23,432.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011018 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009137 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00103225 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05056562 USD and is up 3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 300 active market(s) with $32,749,985.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

