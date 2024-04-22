Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $91.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

