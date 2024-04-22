ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.58.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.95. The company had a trading volume of 722,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,641. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.00. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$15.41 and a twelve month high of C$26.17.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.0857143 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total transaction of C$193,273.87. In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

