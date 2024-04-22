Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading 7.1% Higher

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. 2,239,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,125,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,790,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

