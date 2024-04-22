Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,197 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,466,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,455,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,785,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,674,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.94.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $194.79. The stock had a trading volume of 324,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.53. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

